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Georgetown Art Center presents Chris Ireland: "Dead Letter Office" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Chris Ireland

The Georgetown Art Center presents the latest exhibition, "Dead Letter Office" by Chris Ireland. At the opening reception, featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

The Georgetown Art Center presents the latest exhibition, "Dead Letter Office" by Chris Ireland. At the opening reception, featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

WHEN

WHERE

Georgetown Art Center
816 S Main St, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dead-letter-office-opening-reception-tickets-1984193766970?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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