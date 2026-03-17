Georgetown Art Center presents Chris Ireland: "Dead Letter Office" opening reception
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Photo courtesy of Chris Ireland
The Georgetown Art Center presents the latest exhibition, "Dead Letter Office" by Chris Ireland. At the opening reception, featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.
The Georgetown Art Center presents the latest exhibition, "Dead Letter Office" by Chris Ireland. At the opening reception, featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.