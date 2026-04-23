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Georgetown Art Center presents Denise Elliott Jones and Debbie Carroll: "Seeing Double" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Debbie Carroll

Georgetown Art Center will present "Seeing Double" by artists Denise Elliott Jones and Debbie Carroll. At the opening reception, visitors can enjoy live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

Georgetown Art Center will present "Seeing Double" by artists Denise Elliott Jones and Debbie Carroll. At the opening reception, visitors can enjoy live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

WHEN

WHERE

Georgetown Art Center
816 S Main St, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seeing-double-opening-reception-tickets-1987201595466?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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