Georgetown Art Center presents Denise Elliott Jones and Debbie Carroll: "Seeing Double" opening reception
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Photo courtesy of Debbie Carroll
Georgetown Art Center will present "Seeing Double" by artists Denise Elliott Jones and Debbie Carroll. At the opening reception, visitors can enjoy live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.
Georgetown Art Center will present "Seeing Double" by artists Denise Elliott Jones and Debbie Carroll. At the opening reception, visitors can enjoy live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.