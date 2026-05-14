Georgetown Art Center presents "Impressions of Wildflowers" opening reception
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Catherine & Maryruth Prose
Georgetown Art Center will celebrate the opening of "Impressions of Wildflowers" by artists Catherine, Maryruth, and Vera Prose. The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine, and guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.
Georgetown Art Center will celebrate the opening of "Impressions of Wildflowers" by artists Catherine, Maryruth, and Vera Prose. The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine, and guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.