Georgetown Art Center presents J. Muzacz: "Texture & Time Mosaic" opening reception

Georgetown Art Center presents "Texture & Time," a solo exhibition by Austin-based mosaic artist and muralist J. Muzacz.

"Texture & Time" explores the intersection of digital impressionism and geometric abstraction through contemporary mosaics crafted from repurposed stained glass, vitreous tile, Mexican Talavera and Turkish marble. Blending graffiti-inspired elements with portraiture, the exhibition pushes the boundaries of traditional mosaic art while celebrating the beauty of reclaimed materials.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 6.