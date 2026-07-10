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Georgetown Art Center presents J. Muzacz: "Texture & Time Mosaic" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of J. Muzacz

Georgetown Art Center presents "Texture & Time," a solo exhibition by Austin-based mosaic artist and muralist J. Muzacz.

"Texture & Time" explores the intersection of digital impressionism and geometric abstraction through contemporary mosaics crafted from repurposed stained glass, vitreous tile, Mexican Talavera and Turkish marble. Blending graffiti-inspired elements with portraiture, the exhibition pushes the boundaries of traditional mosaic art while celebrating the beauty of reclaimed materials.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 6.

Georgetown Art Center presents "Texture & Time," a solo exhibition by Austin-based mosaic artist and muralist J. Muzacz.

"Texture & Time" explores the intersection of digital impressionism and geometric abstraction through contemporary mosaics crafted from repurposed stained glass, vitreous tile, Mexican Talavera and Turkish marble. Blending graffiti-inspired elements with portraiture, the exhibition pushes the boundaries of traditional mosaic art while celebrating the beauty of reclaimed materials.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 6.

WHEN

WHERE

Georgetown Art Center
816 S Main St, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
https://visit.georgetown.org/georgetown_art_center/index.php

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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