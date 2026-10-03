Georgetown Art Center presents "Land...ing" opening reception
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Image courtesy of Georgetown Art Center
Georgetown Art Center will open the new exhibition "Land...ing" by artists Heidi Lowell and Catherine Richardson. The reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.
Georgetown Art Center will open the new exhibition "Land...ing" by artists Heidi Lowell and Catherine Richardson. The reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.