Georgetown Art Center presents Molly Mansfield: "Frequented Dreams" opening reception

Image courtesy of Molly Mansfield

Georgetown Art Center will present their latest exhibition, "Frequented Dreams" by Molly Mansfield. The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

WHEN

WHERE

Georgetown Art Center
816 S Main St, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
https://visit.georgetown.org/georgetown_art_center/gallery_schedule/frequented_dreams.php

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
