Georgetown Art Center presents Molly Mansfield: "Frequented Dreams" opening reception
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Molly Mansfield
Georgetown Art Center will present their latest exhibition, "Frequented Dreams" by Molly Mansfield. The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.
