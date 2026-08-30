Georgetown Art Center presents Monica Mohnot and Erica Dincalci: "Interwoven" opening reception
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Image courtesy of Monica Mohnot and Erica Dincalci
Georgetown Art Center will present the opening reception for Monica Mohnot and Erica Dincalci: "Interwoven," featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.
Georgetown Art Center will present the opening reception for Monica Mohnot and Erica Dincalci: "Interwoven," featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.