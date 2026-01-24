Georgetown Art Center presents "Neo Geo" opening reception
Image courtesy of Georgetown Art Center
Georgetown Art Center will present the new exhibition "Neo Geo" by artists Larry Akers and Janet Brooks. The opening reception will feature live music, charcuterie, and wine. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.
