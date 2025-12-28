Georgetown Art Center presents "Print Austin" opening reception
eventdetail
PrintAustin Artist Collective
Georgetown Art Center will celebrate the latest exhibition, "Print Austin," by artist collective PrintAustin. The opening reception will featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine, and guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.
WHEN
WHERE
Georgetown Art Center
816 S Main St, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
https://www.facebook.com/share/1Ey2kbpskM/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
