Georgetown Art Center presents "Print Austin" opening reception

PrintAustin Artist Collective

Georgetown Art Center will celebrate the latest exhibition, "Print Austin," by artist collective PrintAustin. The opening reception will featuring live music, charcuterie, and wine, and guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and discuss featured works throughout the gallery.

Georgetown Art Center
816 S Main St, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
Admission is free.

