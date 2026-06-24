Georgetown presents Annual Blazin’ Beer Crawl

The Blazin’ Beer Crawl is a self-paced, walking event featuring craft beer tastings at retail stores and restaurants. Ticket holders receive an electronic map of all of the participating locations and choose where to sample and visit merchants. Restaurants will have event day specials. Food trucks will also be set up for additional food options.
The Blazin’ Beer Crawl is a self-paced, walking event featuring craft beer tastings at retail stores and restaurants. Ticket holders receive an electronic map of all of the participating locations and choose where to sample and visit merchants. Restaurants will have event day specials. Food trucks will also be set up for additional food options.
WHEN
WHERE
Georgetown Visitors Center
505 S Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
http://visit.georgetown.org/blazin-beer-crawl
TICKET INFO
$30-$70
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.