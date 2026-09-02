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Gilbert & Sullivan Austin presents Ken Ludwig’s Sullivan & Gilbert

eventdetail
Art by Barb Jernigan

Queen Victoria wants a revue and calls on her favorite music makers Sullivan and Gilbert. But - Sullivan’s in love but won’t say with whom; and the Queen’s cheerfully bumbling son Alfred is flirting with the ladies (and wants to join the cast). Not to mention that Sullivan and Gilbert have been feuding for years. The songs are familiar but dances are new - and it's almost showtime.

Part docudrama, part period comedy, and definitely "Gilbert and Sullivan's Greatest Hits," this revue from Ken Ludwig, author of Lend Me a Tenor, Leading Ladies, and Moon Over Buffalo, is sure to amuse,

Queen Victoria wants a revue and calls on her favorite music makers Sullivan and Gilbert. But - Sullivan’s in love but won’t say with whom; and the Queen’s cheerfully bumbling son Alfred is flirting with the ladies (and wants to join the cast). Not to mention that Sullivan and Gilbert have been feuding for years. The songs are familiar but dances are new - and it's almost showtime.

Part docudrama, part period comedy, and definitely "Gilbert and Sullivan's Greatest Hits," this revue from Ken Ludwig, author of Lend Me a Tenor, Leading Ladies, and Moon Over Buffalo, is sure to amuse,

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Playhouse
405 W 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/sg

TICKET INFO

$26-$43

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