La Maleta de Maebelle is a bilingual adaptation of the picture book Maebelle’s Suitcase, by Tricia Tusa. In this world premiere production for multigenerational audiences, Maebelle befriends a bird named Binkle, who can’t fly back to their mutual homeland of Colombia with all the stuff he wants to take with him. Together, they teach one another how to remember and how to let go.