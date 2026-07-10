The Golden Harvest Half Marathon & 5k/10k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal, Participants can also choose an untimed 1 Mile or kid's dash for ages 10 and under.

The Golden Harvest Half Marathon & 5k/10k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal, Participants can also choose an untimed 1 Mile or kid's dash for ages 10 and under.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.