The Golden Harvest Half Marathon & 5k/10k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal, Participants can also choose an untimed 1 Mile or kid's dash for ages 10 and under.
The Golden Harvest Half Marathon & 5k/10k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal, Participants can also choose an untimed 1 Mile or kid's dash for ages 10 and under.
WHEN
WHERE
Marble Falls High School
2101 Mustang Dr, Marble Falls, TX 78654, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/151564/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$22
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.