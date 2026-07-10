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Golden Harvest Half Marathon & 5k/10k

eventdetail
Provided by Bodies Race Company

The Golden Harvest Half Marathon & 5k/10k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal, Participants can also choose an untimed 1 Mile or kid's dash for ages 10 and under.

The Golden Harvest Half Marathon & 5k/10k registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal, Participants can also choose an untimed 1 Mile or kid's dash for ages 10 and under.

WHEN

WHERE

Marble Falls High School
2101 Mustang Dr, Marble Falls, TX 78654, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/151564/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$22

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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