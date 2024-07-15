Quantcast

Goose in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Goose

Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose will ring in the new year for 2025 with the two-day A New Year's Formal Affair. The band has released three albums in their career, most recently Dripfield in 2022.

Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose will ring in the new year for 2025 with the two-day A New Year's Formal Affair. The band has released three albums in their career, most recently Dripfield in 2022.

WHEN

WHERE

https://moodycenteratx.com/events/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.