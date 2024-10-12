grayDUCK Gallery presents Anna Teiche: "A Secret I Keep from Myself" opening reception

Anna Teiche’s work explores intersections between landscape painting, climate change, and illness. Her current body of work began in 2021, while caring for her partner while he underwent treatment for cancer. During this time, Teiche became interested in documenting connections between illness and environmental disasters.

She uses abstraction and material experimentation across oils, gouache, and pastel to question what our eyes see - mirroring the uncertainty, disbelief, and confusion of an unexpected diagnosis. Each painting is a process of searching, a buildup of play and experimentation. Elemental land forms like volcanoes, caves, canyons and mountains often appear, representing an emotional range: The explosive to the slow burn, the uncertainty of smoke on a hidden horizon, drawing us closer while never revealing what lies ahead.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until November 23.