GrayDUCK Gallery presents Michael Anthony Garcia: "Nuestros Propios Jardines" opening reception

Future flowers will have been flooded with cortisol, and the fruits of strife will be sweeter for it. Like fewer generations before, we consistently seem to be living from one precipice to the next, but the dizzying height can also provide a perspective like no other, as we gaze down and dissect the layers of rock and soil we sand on, that unfold like pages of history.

"Nuestros Propios Jardines" (/NWEHS-tros PROH-pee-os har-DEE-nes/), Spanish for Our Own Gardens, is interdisciplinary artist Michael Anthony García’s newest body of work centered around the ideas of finding his own nurturing, patience, and empowerment in times of difficulty. The work uses sculpture/installation, photography/video, digital collage, seriography, and poetry as a means of using one’s own experience to research strength, path, and community using an emotional detritus of the moment we are living through.

Resilience is born from nature, and in returning to its example, we can try and err and try again, until we are able to sustain ourselves and thrive through strife.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 11, 2026.