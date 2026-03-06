grayDUCK Gallery presents Miguel A. Aragón: "The Threads That Hold US" opening reception

Herlinda Sifuentes de Aragón, Miguel A. Aragón's mother, constantly kept her hands busy creating. She knitted, crocheted, and sewed for family and others, making items from necessity and love. As a child, Miguel wore her handmade sweaters, socks, and warm blankets. During his teenage years, she knitted denim jackets and created scarves, blankets, and baby outfits, later donating them to Hospital de la Mujer in Juárez, Mexico.

After her passing in 2019, Miguel traveled to Juárez for research. Her collected items - ceramic elephants, and objects - became subjects for his work. "The Threads That Hold US" represents a direct conversation between the two of them, creating artwork from personal narrative while attempting universal understanding through shared cultural experiences.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 3.