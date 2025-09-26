grayDUCK Gallery presents Sarah Fox: "Lion Laughs Last" opening reception

The world speaks to us through everything she holds, sometimes in whispers, sometimes in screams. I see the way the grass turns brown under the blazing Texas sun, her blades curling inward. I watch how the San Antonio River breathes differently in drought and flood, her moods teaching me about survival and rage. But she also speaks through the old stories, the folk and fairy tales that have warned us for centuries: don't enter the forest at night, don't marry the man who hides his true nature from you.In this body of work, I've woven sculpture, painting, drawing, and puppetry into a fable of my own making. This is the beginning of Chapter Two: Lion Laughs Last.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 16.