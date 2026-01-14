grayDUCK Gallery presents Sonya Berg: "Re-Membering" opening reception

In "Re-Membering," Sonya Berg explores the tension between abstract and representation, and between arbitrariness and specificity, mediated through process and painting. By playing with the balance between what can be controlled and what is left to chance, Berg shapes both what the viewer is allowed to see and what is left for the imagination to complete.

This physical maneuvering is much like an internal process of revisiting past narratives through therapeutic methods: re-framing stories, re-imagining memory, re-forming memories can bring healing. In these new works, Berg uses imagery of nature brought into domestic spaces as metaphor for memory, and the painting process as ways we can reshape personal narratives in pursuit of transformation.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 1.