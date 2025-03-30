grayDUCK Gallery presents "Vessel | Body | Home" opening reception

In the group exhibition "Vessel | Body | Home," each artist tells compelling stories about being human through crafted objects and sculptural renderings that suggest the body as a container, object parts, reflections, and domestic spaces.

Artists Alejandra Almuelle, Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Ron Geibel, Jihye Han, Clara Hoag, Ann Johnson, and Yeonsoo Kim create meticulously constructed artworks that delve into their distinct cultural perspectives and dissect histories. These artworks amplify shared human experiences such as joy, chaos, vulnerability, pleasure, beauty, and resilience, fostering a sense of connection.

Datchuk, Geibel, and Johnson state their art practices make narratives visible, investigate truths, and beat back the erasure of history and culture. Almuelle, Han, and Kim take traditional forms and ways of making, such as moon jars and Onggi, Korean earthenware pots, and skillfully infuse them with contemporary life. Hoag and Almuelle’s figurative sculptures consider the body as constructions, landscapes, and icons. Johnson and Datchuk examine themes of femininity and ritual.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 11.