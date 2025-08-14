grayDUCK Gallery presents W. Tucker: "I made all these things for you" opening reception

Several years ago, W. Tucker was asked to do a collaboration with Callie Luhrman, a ceramicist in San Antonio. This was Tucker's introduction to clay. He was taken by the shapes and forms that Callie made. He was excited by the process of etching and painting on these forms, and he enjoyed the results.

At the time he did not contemplate building his own forms/shapes. In 2023, Henning Hummerdal of Gallerie Hedenius (in Stockholm, Sweden), who he has been working with for a number of years, challenged him to create ceramic forms of his own. He has been working in clay ever since - this work is a result of that challenge.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until September 28.