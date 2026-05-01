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grayDUCK Gallery presents Yoonmi Nam: "Remains to be Seen" opening reception

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Yoonmi Nam

Yoonmi Nam is drawn to how objects carry a sense of time that feels both fleeting and enduring. Working with paper, cardboard, and plastic, Nam explores how meaning arises in everyday things, often revealing ideas about history, culture, contour, and value.

She collects disposable items we handle, accumulate, and discard, plastic bags, takeout containers, cardboard boxes, designed for short use yet outlasting the moment they are needed. Through drawing, casting, and printing, these objects become tracing points; the marks translate the object’s presence into something less tangible, a record that is familiar yet elusive.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 28.

Yoonmi Nam is drawn to how objects carry a sense of time that feels both fleeting and enduring. Working with paper, cardboard, and plastic, Nam explores how meaning arises in everyday things, often revealing ideas about history, culture, contour, and value.

She collects disposable items we handle, accumulate, and discard, plastic bags, takeout containers, cardboard boxes, designed for short use yet outlasting the moment they are needed. Through drawing, casting, and printing, these objects become tracing points; the marks translate the object’s presence into something less tangible, a record that is familiar yet elusive.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 28.

WHEN

WHERE

grayDUCK Gallery
2213 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://grayduckgallery.com/hidden/yoonmi-nam-remains-to-be-seen

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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