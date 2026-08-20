grayDUCK Gallery presents Yuliya Lanina: "Dress Rehearsal" opening reception

Yuliya Lanina's work transforms personal experience into emotionally charged environments where sculpture, drawing, animation, writing, and performance come together. Rooted in autobiography yet shaped by mythology, memory, dreams, and imagination, the artist creates worlds where inner experiences take physical form.

"Dress Rehearsal" explores transformation, the ways we carry the past, reconstruct ourselves, and imagine who we can become. A rehearsal is a place of possibility; A space to practice, experiment, fail, and begin again. It is not the final performance, but a moment of becoming.

The exhibition explores the space between childhood and adulthood, innocence and experience, vulnerability and resilience. Through humor, fantasy, and unexpected imagined worlds, the artist revisits the longing for wholeness and the ways we learn to care for the wounded parts of ourselves and those we love.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will be on display through September 26.