Greater Austin YMCA presents Refugee Holiday Arts & Food Bazaar

The East Communities YMCA will transform into an international bazaar as the Y partners with Global Impact Initiative to host a Refugee Holiday Arts & Food Bazaar. The community event features the work of refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Cuba and others who have recently settled in Austin.

The artisans will be showcasing hand-made goods including jewelry, handbags, dresses, leather goods, candles, decorative cushions, paintings and fresh-baked pastries, treats, and traditional foods. One hundred percent of proceeds go directly to the vendors.

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine as well as the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, more than 3000 refugees have settled in Central Texas. Through organizations like GII, many have found employment in a variety of sectors such as food processing facilities, commercial driving and hospitality. Refugees are also participating in intensive English-as-a-second language (ESL) classes at the HOFT Institute.