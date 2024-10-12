Quantcast

Ground Floor Theatre presents Dance Carousel

Photo by Dennis Fagan

The Ground Floor Theatre will feature over 20 artists as they come together for Dance Carousel – 40 dances in 40 minutes – with a brand-new mix of choreographers for the 2024 performances. This uniquely formatted production of new contemporary dance and dance-based performance art was founded in 2004 by Ellen Bartel.

WHEN

WHERE

Ground Floor Theatre
979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://dancecarouselaustin.com/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
