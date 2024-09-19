Ground Floor Theatre presents Elevated Block Party

Ground Floor Theatre will present an Elevated Block Party, an evening of celebration, community, and giving back, all in support of the theater's continued mission to uplift underrepresented voices in Austin. Guests can enjoy food from Esther’s Tex Mex, signature cocktails, live music, and interactive installations that reflect the dynamic spirit of the theatre.

The evening will feature opportunities to connect with the theatre’s creative team, board members, and artists who continue to shape the future of theatre in Austin. As an added highlight, the evening will include the announcement of Ground Floor's upcoming 2024-2025 season.