Ground Floor Theatre presents Fairview

Fairview begins as a family comedy but evolves into a sharp exploration of race, privilege, and surveillance. It centers on the Frasier family preparing for a birthday celebration, but as the story unfolds, the play challenges the audience's perspective on race and who is watching whom.

Through a series of unexpected twists, Fairview forces viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about societal power dynamics and their own role as spectators. The play won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The play is making its Austin premiere at Ground Floor Theatre.