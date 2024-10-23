Ground Floor Theatre presents Falsettos

Originally written as two parts of a one-act musical trilogy, Falsettos premiered on Broadway in 1992, and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning Best Book and Best Original Score. Centering around family, gender roles, Jewish identity, and gay life in the 1970s and early 80s, Falsettos is filled with humor and the positive portrayal of non-traditional family structures.

Set at the turn of the decade of the 1980s, Falsettos follows a family whose world continues to change rapidly, as their youngest nears his first steps into manhood. The heartwarming and, at times, hilarious musical shows the joys, the sorrows, and the love needed to build foundations in order for families to grow..