Ground Floor Theatre presents Ricardo Acevedo: "Xibalba Awaits" opening reception

Austin photographic artist Ricardo Acevedo will present "Xibalba Awaits," an exhibition of new fine art photography and mixed media works.



In "Xibalba Awaits," Acevedo pushes further into his mestizo roots through the lens of Xibalba, the underworld of Maya mythology, engaging with echoes of Mesoamerican and Catholic traditions. The resulting body of work explores identity, memory, spirituality and cultural inheritance, offering a visceral meditation on darkness, glory and the divine.

The work also emerges from Acevedo’s own experience growing up between cultural and spiritual traditions.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 31.