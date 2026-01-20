The 2026 H-E-B Austin Sunshine Run will feature a 5K, 10K, Kids K, and Fastest Dog in Austin 5K.
All of the proceeds and funds raised from the Sunshine Run benefit historically underinvested youth in Central Texas through experiences at the Austin Sunshine Camps (ASC) without the barrier of cost to them or their families.
WHEN
WHERE
Vic Mathias Park at Auditorium Shores at Town Lake Metropolitan Park, Austin, TX
900 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austinsunshinerun.com/
TICKET INFO
$40-$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.