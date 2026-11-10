H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a series of festive gatherings that serve more than 340,000 meals at 34 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico. Filled with food, music, and good cheer, these free holiday feasts are open to the public and bring together family, friends and neighbors.
H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a series of festive gatherings that serve more than 340,000 meals at 34 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico. Filled with food, music, and good cheer, these free holiday feasts are open to the public and bring together family, friends and neighbors.