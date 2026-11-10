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H-E-B Feast of Sharing

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H-E-B

H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a series of festive gatherings that serve more than 340,000 meals at 34 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico. Filled with food, music, and good cheer, these free holiday feasts are open to the public and bring together family, friends and neighbors.

H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a series of festive gatherings that serve more than 340,000 meals at 34 dinners throughout Texas and Mexico. Filled with food, music, and good cheer, these free holiday feasts are open to the public and bring together family, friends and neighbors.

WHEN

WHERE

Palmer Events Center
900 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://newsroom.heb.com/heb-feast-of-sharing-calendar/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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