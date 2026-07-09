The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians will host its 2026 HAAM Day Music Festival at 120+ venues across Greater Austin. HAAM Day Music Fest turns the entire city into one giant stage with 400+ local musicians delivering 250+ free performances everywhere from the iconic Stubb's to neighborhood H-E-B locations and the Town Lake Trail.

Now a three-time winner of "Most Creative Event" at the Austin Music Awards, it's the largest one-day, all-local music festival in the world.

Proceeds from the event allow HAAM to continue providing essential healthcare access and wellness support to thousands of local musicians who keep Austin's culture and music economy thriving.