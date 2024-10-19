Hanson in concert

Pop-rock trio Hanson comes to Austin to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Underneath. The "Underneath: Experience Tour" amplifies the history of the pivotal album, with a two-night stand showcasing an all-acoustic arrangement on Night One, while Night Two features the band in full electric power.
