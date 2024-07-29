Harry Ransom Center presents “Visualizing the Environment: Ansel Adams and His Legacy”

“Visualizing the Environment: Ansel Adams and His Legacy” will feature 30 of the most iconic works by world-renowned photographer Ansel Adams, showcased alongside those of his predecessors and of the generations of artists he influenced and inspired. The exhibition addresses important subjects such as environmental change over time and the aftermath of environmental destruction while highlighting the lasting impact of this singular photographer.

Adams' intensely personal perspective celebrated the vast, open spaces of the American West, as he depicted those environments with a sublime and operatic vision. This vision was also charged with moral conviction in the ability of beautifully made photographs to inspire awe. And it was political: His photographs of pristine, untouched environments were instrumental in promoting the preservationist vision of the Sierra Club to the American public. His unique way of making photographs is best understood when shown alongside those who came before and those who have followed.

Trying to visualize the environment in ways that represent myriad realities of “place” has become a hallmark of photography in recent decades. The photographs on display take on many forms and address a wide range of topics, including destruction and degradation, change over time, the connection of home to place, historical memory and aesthetic beauty. In nearly every case, rather than separating cultures and societies from the environment, contemporary environmental visualizations explore their connection.