The Hays County Honey Festival is a celebration of all things honey, presented by the Texas Natural Beekeepers Association and Vista Brewing.

Visitors can enjoy honeybee education, including an observation hive, a frame of live and active honeybees in a fully enclosed box with a viewing window. There will also be honey tastings, live demonstrations of extracting & spinning honey, honey food specials from the Vista Grill, kids’ activities, a hosted walk to the Vista apiary, and more.