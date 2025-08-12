Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass in concert

Quantcast

Photo courtesy of Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass

Herb Alpert and a new version of his band, The Tijuana Brass, come to Austin as part of their first tour in 35 years, Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass & Other Delights. They'll celebrate the 60th anniversary of the seminal album, Whipped Cream & Other Delights, by playing songs from that album, as well as other big hits.

The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thelongcenter.org/events/herb-alpert/

