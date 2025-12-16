Quantcast

Hi, How Are You Day After Party

Photo by David McClister

For the first time ever, Hi, How Are You Day is keeping the party going late for a special after party. It will be a night of soul, funk, and high-energy performance as Donovan Keith and Lamont Landers take the stage.

New Austin-transplant Keith is best known for his classic soul vocals and infectious showmanship, while Landers’ soulful spirit and voice is coupled with a rapidly-rising following on TikTok.

Paired with the annual benefit concert at The Paramount, these performances shine a light on mental health awareness and encourage open, honest conversations about well-being, raising critical funds for programs that support young adults worldwide.

WHEN

WHERE

The Continental Club
1315 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lamont-landers-donovan-keith-tickets-1974939524281?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$24.66

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
