Hi, How Are You Day After Party

For the first time ever, Hi, How Are You Day is keeping the party going late for a special after party. It will be a night of soul, funk, and high-energy performance as Donovan Keith and Lamont Landers take the stage.

New Austin-transplant Keith is best known for his classic soul vocals and infectious showmanship, while Landers’ soulful spirit and voice is coupled with a rapidly-rising following on TikTok.

Paired with the annual benefit concert at The Paramount, these performances shine a light on mental health awareness and encourage open, honest conversations about well-being, raising critical funds for programs that support young adults worldwide.