Hill Country Conservancy presents 6th Annual National Trails Day

The Hill Country Conservancy will present their sixth annual National Trails Day Celebration. National Trails Day is a nationwide event held to encourage people to discover their local trails and celebrate spending time outdoors.

The 5K Fun Run starts at Whirlpool Patio. Participants can enjoy the route as they please. The annual Fun Run promotes health and well-being throughout the community while highlighting the interconnectivity of the Trail between neighborhoods, peaceful wooded areas, convenient urban amenities, and neighborhood parks.

There will be a finish line party where participants can grab a taco from Slab BBQ, sip some coffee or juice, and celebrate with everyone else.