Hill Country Conservancy presents Violet Crown Trail Mile Zero Trailhead Grand Opening

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jim Canning

The Hill Country Conservancy will celebrate the grand opening of the Mile Zero Trailhead at Zilker Park. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, breakfast tacos, guided nature hikes, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Violet Crown Trail, Zilker Park Trail Head
William Barton Dr, Austin, TX 78746, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/violet-crown-trail-mile-zero-grand-opening-tickets-1513605397489?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
