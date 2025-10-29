Hill Country Conservancy presents Violet Crown Trail Mile Zero Trailhead Grand Opening
Photo courtesy of Jim Canning
The Hill Country Conservancy will celebrate the grand opening of the Mile Zero Trailhead at Zilker Park. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, breakfast tacos, guided nature hikes, and more.
