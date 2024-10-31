Quantcast

Hill Country Conservancy presents Violet Crown Trail Phase I Ribbon-Cutting

Photo courtesy of Hill Country Conservancy

Hill Country Conservancy and the Austin Parks & Recreation Department will present the ribbon-cutting of Phase I of the Violet Crown Trail. The event marks the grand opening of the 13-mile public trail that connects Zilker Park to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. It will feature guided hikes and bike rides, family-friendly activities, music, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Veloway Park
4900 La Crosse Ave, Austin, TX 78739, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-the-completion-of-violet-crown-trail-phase-i-tickets-966677447267?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
