Hill Country Conservancy presents Violet Crown Trail Phase I Ribbon-Cutting
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Hill Country Conservancy
Hill Country Conservancy and the Austin Parks & Recreation Department will present the ribbon-cutting of Phase I of the Violet Crown Trail. The event marks the grand opening of the 13-mile public trail that connects Zilker Park to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. It will feature guided hikes and bike rides, family-friendly activities, music, and more.
Hill Country Conservancy and the Austin Parks & Recreation Department will present the ribbon-cutting of Phase I of the Violet Crown Trail. The event marks the grand opening of the 13-mile public trail that connects Zilker Park to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. It will feature guided hikes and bike rides, family-friendly activities, music, and more.