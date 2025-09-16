Quantcast

Holi Shamoli Productions presents Apprehension

Apprehension is a paranoid psychological thriller about Joe Dempsey, a man tormented by memory lapses and gnawing doubts about his own past. During a period of emotional collapse, Joe begins to suspect that his wife and friends are not who they seem to be. As his grasp on reality wavers, he struggles to determine whether he's uncovering a horrific truth or falling prey to delusion.

Set in a world of shifting loyalties, buried traumas, and eerie disappearances, Apprehension explores the line between paranoia and insight.

Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://www.apprehensionplay.com/

