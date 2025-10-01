Home Slice Pizza presents Carnival O’ Pizza

Home Slice Pizza’s Carnival O’ Pizza will feature games, live music, raffles, and, plenty of pizza. The event benefits Foundation Communities, a local nonprofit that provides affordable homes and free on-site support services to thousands of families, veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.