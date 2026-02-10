Quantcast

Photo courtesy of Alison Earnhart

HONK!TX is a volunteer-run non-profit festival featuring community-driven street and brass bands from across the country. Now in its 15th year, the festival transforms public spaces, such as parks and streets, into unamplified, organic stages to foster community, collaboration, and musical expression.

HONK! bands transform everyday locations into spontaneous stages, dissolving the line between crowd and performers and inviting everyone to celebrate the joys of music and community. A range of genres will be represented: New Orleans second-line brass, European Klezmer and Balkan, Brazilian, West African. and more. HONK! is a celebration of community, collaboration and creative expression.

Pan American Neighborhood Park
2100 E 3rd St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.honktx.org/

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
