Hot Luck Fest will feature for a weekend of live-fire cooking, cold drinks, and live music. Inspired by backyard gatherings and shared meals, the chef-driven festival brings together culinary talent from across the country for food experiences, including the signature Giddy Up feast at Franklin Barbecue and the lively House Party at Assembly Hall .
Hot Luck Fest will feature for a weekend of live-fire cooking, cold drinks, and live music. Inspired by backyard gatherings and shared meals, the chef-driven festival brings together culinary talent from across the country for food experiences, including the signature Giddy Up feast at Franklin Barbecue and the lively House Party at Assembly Hall .
WHEN
WHERE
Assembly Hall
1121 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.hotluckfest.com/
TICKET INFO
$100-$700
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.