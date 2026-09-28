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Hot Luck Fest

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Photo courtesy of Hot Luck Fest

Hot Luck Fest will feature for a weekend of live-fire cooking, cold drinks, and live music. Inspired by backyard gatherings and shared meals, the chef-driven festival brings together culinary talent from across the country for food experiences, including the signature Giddy Up feast at Franklin Barbecue and the lively House Party at Assembly Hall .

Hot Luck Fest will feature for a weekend of live-fire cooking, cold drinks, and live music. Inspired by backyard gatherings and shared meals, the chef-driven festival brings together culinary talent from across the country for food experiences, including the signature Giddy Up feast at Franklin Barbecue and the lively House Party at Assembly Hall .

WHEN

WHERE

Assembly Hall
1121 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.hotluckfest.com/

TICKET INFO

$100-$700

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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