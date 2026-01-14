Hotel San Jose and Jo’s Coffee present 19th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Since 2005, Hotel San José and Jo’s Coffee have partnered to host the annual Chili Cook-Off. Along with tasting countless chilis from amateur and professional culinary talent, the day is filled with chili-related festivities, such as a Quick Fire Competition, music from special guests Jeff Hughes + Chaparral with the Jo’s House Band, and a raffle.
Tasting wristbands are available on-site for purchase. Ticket holders will get a sample of each chili along with one ticket to vote for their favorite.
Proceeds raise money to support Free Lunch, which works to address food insecurity in Austin.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
Admission is free; tasting wristbands available for purchase.