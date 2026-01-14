Hotel San Jose and Jo’s Coffee present 19th Annual Chili Cook-Off

Since 2005, Hotel San José and Jo’s Coffee have partnered to host the annual Chili Cook-Off. Along with tasting countless chilis from amateur and professional culinary talent, the day is filled with chili-related festivities, such as a Quick Fire Competition, music from special guests Jeff Hughes + Chaparral with the Jo’s House Band, and a raffle.

Tasting wristbands are available on-site for purchase. Ticket holders will get a sample of each chili along with one ticket to vote for their favorite.

Proceeds raise money to support Free Lunch, which works to address food insecurity in Austin.