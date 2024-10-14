Quantcast

Hotel Viata presents Halloween Murder Mystery Party with Dinner Detective

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Hotel Viata

Hotel Viata's Halloween Murder Mystery Dinner Party, resented by the Dinner Detective troupe, will take the audience on a journey into the world of interactive comedy murder mystery, where the audience becomes part of the investigation. The event is designed for adults.

WHEN

WHERE

Hotel Viata
320 S Capital of Texas Hwy, West Lake Hills, TX 78746, USA
https://www.hotelviata.com/experience/event/13f277db-4750-4923-a3ba-4e1c3b6145aa?preselectedDate=2024-10-25#!/event/13f277db-4750-4923-a3ba-4e1c3b6145aa?preselectedDate=2024-10-25

TICKET INFO

$95-$140
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
