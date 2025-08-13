Hotel Viata presents Pup Fest

Hotel Viata will celebrate National Dog Day weekend in style at their inaugural Pup Fest, sponsored by Austin Pets Alive. The hotel’s scenic Hill Country courtyard will transform into a dog-lover’s paradise, complete with tail wags, live music, and plenty of sunshine. Visitors can meet adorable pups available for adoption through Austin Pets Alive!, spoil their four-legged friends at doggy pampering stations, and treat them to gourmet snacks while they browse local pet vendors offering grooming, pet sitting, and more. Guests can also enjoy live music and take home a Viata Puppy Treat as a sweet memento.