Hotel Viata presents Pup Fest

Photo courtesy of Hotel Viata

Hotel Viata will celebrate National Dog Day weekend in style at their inaugural Pup Fest, sponsored by Austin Pets Alive. The hotel’s scenic Hill Country courtyard will transform into a dog-lover’s paradise, complete with tail wags, live music, and plenty of sunshine. Visitors can meet adorable pups available for adoption through Austin Pets Alive!, spoil their four-legged friends at doggy pampering stations, and treat them to gourmet snacks while they browse local pet vendors offering grooming, pet sitting, and more. Guests can also enjoy live music and take home a Viata Puppy Treat as a sweet memento.

WHEN

WHERE

Hotel Viata
320 S Capital of Texas Hwy, West Lake Hills, TX 78746, USA
https://www.hotelviata.com/experience/event-calendar/pup-fest/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
