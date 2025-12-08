House of Torment presents Krampus: The Fright Before Christmas
Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group
House of Torment will transform their haunted house into a Christmas wonderland, although it won’t be all glitter and snowflakes. Horrifying Christmas characters will haunt all those who enter, and visitors will trade their Christmas cheers for Christmas fears.
House of Torment
2632 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX 78754, USA
https://houseoftorment.com/krampus/
$29.99 and up.
