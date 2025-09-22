Quantcast

How To Academy presents Stories and Flavors: Padma Lakshmi with Sohla El-Waylly

Photo courtesy of Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi will be in a conversation with chef, video host, and author Sohla El-Waylly for an evening of storytelling and reflection on the journeys, people, and meals that have shaped her own life and the ever-changing landscape of American cuisine.

WHEN

WHERE

LBJ Auditorium
2313 Red River St, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://howtoacademy.com/north-america-events/stories-and-flavors-with-padma-lakshmi/

TICKET INFO

$50-$110

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
