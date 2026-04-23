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Howard Jones in concert

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Photo courtesy of Howard Jones

Howard Jones comes to Austin as part of the Things Can Only Get Better tour. Jones has released 16 albums in his career, most recently Piano Composed in 2025. He'll be joined by Wang Chung, The English Beat, Modern English, and Richard Blade.

Howard Jones comes to Austin as part of the Things Can Only Get Better tour. Jones has released 16 albums in his career, most recently Piano Composed in 2025. He'll be joined by Wang Chung, The English Beat, Modern English, and Richard Blade.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2026-08-04-howard-jones-at-6-30-pm?utm_campaign=acllive_shows&utm_medium=email&utm_source=acllive_newsletter&utm_audience=mofu_&utm_content=product_howard_jones_080426_tickets

TICKET INFO

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