Howard Jones in concert

Howard Jones comes to Austin as part of the Things Can Only Get Better tour. Jones has released 16 albums in his career, most recently Piano Composed in 2025. He'll be joined by Wang Chung, The English Beat, Modern English, and Richard Blade.
Howard Jones comes to Austin as part of the Things Can Only Get Better tour. Jones has released 16 albums in his career, most recently Piano Composed in 2025. He'll be joined by Wang Chung, The English Beat, Modern English, and Richard Blade.
WHEN
WHERE
Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)